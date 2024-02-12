Luton duo have designs on the fashion world with a pop up shop in Hightown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Luton designers are planning to take the fashion world by storm this year.

Ihsan and AQ set up their business – Rouh – designing and selling luxury streetwear, after meeting through a mutual friend. They launched their fourth collection in the town last week.

Ihsan, aged 27, studied at Dallow primary School, Challney High School, and Luton Sixth form college, before graduating from Westminster University. He discovered his interest for fashion at university with his campus just off Oxford Circus in the heart of British high street fashion. He started to design his own garments and put his first salary towards making samples for his brand which later led to releasing his first collection.

AQ is 29 and a former pupil of Ashcroft High school and Luton Sixth form college. He started his career on Instagram where he quickly gained recognition for his unique style and captivating presence. Venturing into the world of modelling, AQ graced the runways of London Fashion Week where his distinctive look and magnetic personality caught the attention of renowned brands, leading to collaborations with industry giants such as Adidas, Versus Versace, Sports Direct, Spencer Hart, Lacoste, and more.

With an ever-growing audience, he transitioned into content creation, amassing an impressive 1.4 million followers who interact with his diverse and engaging content.

Rouh – the Soul in arabic and urdu – was chosen as the boys believe what people wear gives a insight of what’s within. They describe their brand as classic British designs redefined with modern fits built up with luxury fabrics and precise detailing, taking inspiration from the core British street culture.

Their clothes have been seen on a variety of sports and entertainment personalities from the UK to the USA and also been featured in GQ magazine. The company has shipped orders worldwide and been seen on celebrities such as American singer Enisa, actor and comedian Chris D'Elia, British musician Ard Adz and boxer Isaac Chamberlain.

The duo are also keen to promote local Luton talent, working with upcoming local freelancing photographers/videographers and models for their campaigns. On February 4 they hosted a pop-up shop in Hightown. Luton, where people had the chance to preview their new collection.