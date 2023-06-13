Luton duo raising funds for Keech Hospice thank public for support and donations

Jenna and Josh dressed as superheroes to raise money for Keech Hospice. They were joined by Roy Greening from The Mall and JP Smith from Boxing Saves Lives

Two Luton fundraisers have thanked the public for their generosity after dressing up in superhero costumes to raise money for a local hospice.

Jenna Lynch and son Josh raised funds for Keech Hospice to help them continue providing vital care. The superhero duo dressed as Wonder Woman and Spiderman, and coordinated a raffle with prizes including an Amazon voucher and Paw Patrol set.

Jenna and Josh were able to raise £458.61. She said: “This was the first raffle I've tried to organise in over ten years, with rules and regulations changing, but we did it and it wouldn't have been possible without considerate companies and individuals donating prizes, the media and managers promoting the raffle and the permission from Luton Council.

“I'm extremely grateful for the generous donations from the public, to my son for helping me with my pain, my mum for helping me in so many ways and especially The Mall for the remarkable support and effort to help volunteers raise funds for Keech Hospice.”

The Mall’s Roy Greening and JP Smith from Boxing Saves Lives were invited to take part in selecting tickets out for winners of the raffle prizes.

Josh previously won the Child Of Courage Award organised by Love Luton. Jenna said: “Josh has passion to help others as he helps me daily as his Mum, I have ankylosing spondylitis and fibromyalgia which fluctuates to the point where my compassionate son helps me with dressing and mobility issues, whilst trying to include me in the fun things we bond over, depending on my mobility state that day.”

Jenna added: “Challenging my anxiety was difficult but worth it, knowing it's helping those with life limiting conditions. It's a pleasure to know we are helping others and this is what pushed me to carry on through the pain, whilst appreciating the permit and licence from Luton Council.

“I want to give a huge and sincere thank you to everyone who supported us, who made this happen, it's a community effort."