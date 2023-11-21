Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An eating disorder charity has been recognised with two Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards.

Caraline Eating Disorder Services, which provides support and treatment for individuals living with eating disorders, won the Charity of the Year and the Winner of Winners Award. These awards highlight the changes that the organisation has made to the community.

Practice manager Kelly Voller said: “We were contacted in early November to be told we had been shortlisted for charity of the year. We had no idea about the Winner of Winners award until it was announced on the night.

Caraline Eating Disorder Services won two prestigious Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards

“To hear us being announced for both awards was surreal. It was very unexpected. We felt truly honoured, especially as we were up against other wonderful organisations. It was a real pinch-me moment. Everyone on the team is absolutely over the moon.”

The service, which is based in Luton, has been around since 1994. Claire Jackson founded the charity after the death of Caraline Neville-Lister, who died of anorexia nervosa.

Claire began a helpline in memory of her friend Caraline, setting up in the front room of her home in Luton using her own home telephone number. From there the charity moved to Kline House – and uses the same telephone number to this day.

