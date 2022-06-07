Luton Elections: Have your say on where the town's polling stations should be

Luton Council is to consult on polling stations

The move comes after the Local Government Boundary Commission for England published its final recommendations earlier this year, for changes to Luton's Ward boundaries and numbers of councillors per ward.

The number of councillors will remain the same, but the number of wards is set to increase by one.

This change means the council has to reconsider the location and ease of access of its polling stations.

Starting from next year’s local elections in May 2023, there will be 48 councillors and 20 wards: 12 two-councillor wards and eight three-councillor wards.

The council has a legal duty to make each polling station as convenient as possible for the electorate. This also means they must be accessible to those voters who have disabilities or might otherwise have difficulties exercising their democratic rights.

Returning Officer, Robin Porter, said: “For democracy to work it is vital that everyone who has the right to vote should be able to do so with minimum fuss. The aim of this consultation is to make it as easy as possible for each individual to have their say – irrespective of who they are.

“By letting us know your views on the location and suitability of our polling stations we can ensure the heart of democracy continues to beat loudly and strongly here in Luton.”

The consultation opened on June 1 and runs until August 1.