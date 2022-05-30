Luton facing summer of chaos as 32 roads closed to catch up with pothole problems

Luton's potholes could soon be a thing of the past

The council is warning there will be road closures from June until September after announcing it is investing £5.3 million into repairing the road network, with £2 million being spent on top of the £3.3 million it invested last year.

Recent survey results have shown residents consider the condition of Luton’s road as the highest priority when asked for feedback about highways and transportation.

£4.5 million will be spent on visit our potholes page">a programme of resurfacing and surface treatments with the remaining amount spent on patching potholes.

And 32 road closures are set to take place over the summer months.

Cllr Fatima Begum portfolio holder for highways, said: “Maintaining Luton’s roads is essential to ensure they are kept in good condition for road users and these works follow concerns raised locally about the condition of some road surfaces.

“The programme has been designed to minimise disruption, with the bulk of the works carried out during the summer months and we are taking the opportunity while the roads are closed to carry out some gully clearing, however we do appreciate the closures may have some impact for the travelling public.”

Residents will be notified of the closures by letter and information boards will be placed on the affected roads. The dates and times are subject to change and advanced warning boards placed will show up-to-date times of closure.