Luton families plan walk of hope to honour Amani and Gorgeous George

Louise Fox and Yasmin Stannard will be walking to honour their children

Amani Liaquat, a 23-year-old Masters student and first-class honours law graduate from Luton, died in February, 22 months after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM).

George Fox, a 13-year-old Arnold Academy pupil from Barton-le-Clay, who was known by many as Gorgeous George, died in April, 11 months after being diagnosed with the same highly aggressive form of brain tumour.

Both were staunch Brain Tumour Research campaigners whilst Amani, who was also a passionate fundraiser for the charity, spearheaded Luton’s first ever Walk of Hope last year, giving an impassioned speech at the start line about the lack of funding for brain cancer in which she asked 'is my life not worthy of saving?'

George with his family

Following the success of that event, which raised an impressive £13,754 for vital research, the grieving families of Amani and George have come together to organise a follow-up event this year.

At 1.30pm on 25 September, crowds will gather in Wardown Park once again to complete routes ranging from 1km to 5km as they walk in hope of a better future.

They are being encouraged to wear something purple in memory of Amani and something red to honour George.

George’s mum, Louise Fox said: “We are happy to be honouring George, Amani and all of the other lives sadly lost too soon to brain tumours by doing the Walk of Hope in Luton in their memory.

Amani with her parents

“Our lives have been shattered since we lost our little boy to brain cancer and sadly, only when he was diagnosed 11 months earlier did we find out that brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and young people under the age of 40.

“We never believed this would happen to our family and would urge everyone to come together to raise as much money as possible for research so that other families don’t have to face life without their loved ones. Both George and Amani are sadly missed and we will struggle to get over this. We hope you can join us or sponsor any amount big or small.”

Amani’s mum, Yasmin Stannard said: “Last year's Walk of Hope was an amazing event! It warmed our hearts to see so many people coming together to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and help draw attention to the lack of Government funding. It was very challenging to organise the walk last year as Amani's health had already started its final decline. However, it was very important to Amani and, despite her worsening symptoms, she still managed to give an impassioned speech at the start line.

“Families like ours, George's and thousands of others in the UK know the true reality of a brain cancer diagnosis, especially GBM. We've witnessed its devastation and how it strips a family of all of its hopes and dreams for the future.

“The standard of care treatment in the UK for brain cancer hasn't changed in decades! Subsequently, the prognosis for brain cancer is dismal. Improvements in prognosis rates and treatment options for other cancers proves that with sufficient funding advancements can be made. Brain cancer patients deserve the same chance of life.

“Too many lives are being lost to brain cancer. If the Government refuses to release the investment it promised in 2018 then it falls upon grieving families like ours to take on the baton to raise funds for research into brain cancer as a cure needs to be found!

“We won't stop until we see an improvement in treatment options and treatment outcomes in the UK. We are calling all families, whether they've been directly affected by a brain tumour diagnosis or not, to please join us to make change and walk in loving memory of Amani and George.

“As Amani said in the closing moments of her Walk of Hope speech last year, ‘losing a life is heart-breaking but losing a young life, someone whose life is just about to begin, is a tragedy.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Amani and George were much-loved supporters of Brain Tumour Research and their tragic deaths have had a profound effect on all who knew them as well as many in the wider brain tumour community.

“Their stories are a stark reminder of the fact that brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia and any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“We’re working to change that and would encourage anyone who has been touched by their stories to join us for the Luton Walk of Hope. It’s a flat route, accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs and dogs are welcome, too.

“Anyone who can’t make it can still show their support by sponsoring those taking part or by organising their very own Walk of Hope.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.