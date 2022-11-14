Haji Munir Khan

A Luton family is fundraising in memory of their father, who worked tirelessly throughout his life to help others in the community.

Despite a history of ill health, Haji Munir Khan spent more than 30 years making a difference to the lives of others.

Back in the 90s, noticing the struggle Muslims experienced in performing pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, he started his own travel service, often going on the pilgrimage with the pilgrims himself.

Although there are now thousands of similar services, Mr Khan’s family said those who travelled with him “always have many stories to tell about his banter, colourful personality and entertainment to put smiles on people's faces.”

Ill health meant he was eventually forced to give up travelling but he then started a voluntary organization called Khidmat on Leagrave Road in the town helping the vulnerable fill in forms, tackle housing issues, counselling on mental health and supporting victims of domestic abuse.

He was also an active member of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), an organization in Pakistan supporting freedom of Kashmir. He would travel all over the UK attending protests to be the voice of brothers and sisters suffering in Kashmir in a call for freedom.

In 2005, after the death of a close friend he became aware of a lack of facilities recognising the rituals for funerals of members of the Muslim community. He studied and obtained his funeral directing qualification and then set up his own Bismillah Muslim Funeral Service, the first Muslim service in Luton.

The company, which was taken over by the Luton Central Mosque in 2019 as his health deteriorated further, now runs in Bedford, Milton Keynes, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and London.

He suffered his first heart attack in his early 30s and further attacks weakened his heart further. Around 15 years ago he was told the damage to his heart meant he might only live another three years. He lost his vision in one eye after a major stroke and died of heart failure in July at the age of 64.

The father of five and grandfather of 10 was an inspiration, his daughter Shareen Khan said.

"His heart has always been with the community,” she said. “His personal fulfilment was doing the best work to make everybody happy. He always felt very fulfilled and we are all driven by the passion he had. He helped all sorts of people. He didn’t want to slow down.

"The banter in him and the zest for life; it was mind over matter that kept him going, he was never standing still. He inspired so many people and we are incredibly proud of him.”

At his funeral Sahreen said they met so many people who described how he had helped them deal with serious situations in their lives. The family is now fundraising to continue his good works, by building a prayer house in his memory and continuing to help those in need around the world.