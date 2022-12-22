Luton festive lights display spreads some Christmas spirit in aid of Air Ambulance

Last year's 'Best Display' winner

A Christmas lights fundraiser in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance has been organised by the residents of Belsize Road in Luton.

They aim to raise £1,000 for the charity which relies solely on donations to carry out its vial work.

So far nearly £200 has been raised. Spokesman Mark Milligan said: “This year we've gone all out with twinkly and Noma lights, in support of a great cause, East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“So we’re supporting its life saving work and spreading the Christmas spirit by taking part in its Christmas lights competition.”

A spokesman for EAAA said: “Christmas time is always a favourite of ours, seeing the fantastic Christmas light displays our supporters pull together every year. We know times are tough at the moment, so if you want to light up your entire house or just a window display for a few hours a night, entering our Christmas lights competition is a great way to spread festive cheer.

“To add to the fun, we’ll be awarding prizes for our three categories; best display, crew’s favourite, and the most money raised.”

It’s not too late to take part; to register email [email protected]

> East Anglian Air Ambulance covers Bedfordshire Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by air and road.