“Saying we are the least Christmassy town is simply not true”

Luton has fought back after being labelled the least Christmassy town in the UK – bah humbug!

The most ‘wonderful time of year’ isn’t so wonderful in Luton, according to research by SpaSeekers, who gave each town in the UK a score based on data around Christmas-themed topics like Christmas trees and mince pie recipes.

But some town champions have been quick to disagree with the ‘grinchiest’ claims.

Christmas trees with white string lights

Step Forward Luton ambassador Mariana Brown said: “Data like this has very little substance and simply encourages damaging comments about our town. It’s frustrating when so many people in our community work hard for the town, putting on amazing events for Christmas.

“Luton is buzzing with festive cheer this Christmas, as always! High Town came alive during the lights-switch-on and festive market. Let's not forget the many, many other Christmas events sprinkled throughout the various pockets of Luton led by our local community. Saying we are the least Christmassy town is simply not true.”

Jacki Flower, Luton BID manager, added: "Luton events contribute to a festive atmosphere that not only brings delight but also strengthens community bonds.”

The truth is, we think Luton knows how to have festive fun – whether you are a stay-at-home cozy Christmas film watcher or a winter walker in the ridiculously cold weather, there is something for everyone.