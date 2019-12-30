Luton film-maker wants to use his experience to help inspire others after winning award

A film-maker and researcher from Luton, who won an award at the Asian Media Awards, wants to use his experience to help inspire others.

Sharul Khan, 24, who works on TV documentaries for mainstream broadcasters, won the Best Factual TV Programme of The Year at the Asian Media Awards on behalf of Channel 4's The Curry House Kid, presented by Akram Khan and produced by Swan Films.

Sharul with the award - Akram Khans documentary The Curry House Kid was named Best Factual Programme at the 2019 Asian Media Awards

The former Luton Sixth Form student wants to inspire others to follow their dreams, he said: "It feels good to win that award because there are not a lot of people from my background in the industry.

"British Asians are starting to make more of a wave now and I want to help raise awareness. I want to inspire the youth and reinforce the 'if you can dream it, you must do it' words that are across the road from Luton train station.

"I want to raise awareness that there are people in this town that are on their way to doing great things.

"My advice to anyone starting out in this industry would be to be different and take the initiative in your career and do not take anything for granted. People need to put themselves out there and not rely on others."

Sharul at the 2019 Asian Media Awards

Sharul has been involved in BAFTA, Grierson and AMA winning and nominated productions and has worked with Grayson Perry, Akram Khan, Professor Green and Reggie Yates.

He was also recently invited to the Mobeen Azhar Show on BBC Asian Network, called A Season of Bangla Dream, to speak about the British Bengali representation in the media in the midst of an exciting era for British Asian involvement and achievements in the mainstream.

When asked about his favourite person that he has worked with, Sharul said: "It’s easy for me to name drop someone famous and exciting for people to hear about. But for me it’s my old BAFTA winning execs Neil Crombie and Joe Evans.

"The belief they’ve had in me from a young age was something I’ll always be grateful for and the support they’ve given ever since has been invaluable.

Sharul at the 2019 Asian Media Awards

"What I value the most is an innovative thinker. Someone who is distinct in their thought and approach. There are a few names that come to mind but in this moment in time I’d love to work with Charlie Brooker."

The aspiring director has made a name for himself and next year he plans to announce himself as one of Britain's high flying documentary producers.

He added: "In recent years the projects I’ve done have been thought-provoking and eye-opening, which is always satisfying.

"But the most enjoyable was something a bit more light hearted early on in my career - when I was able to help producers judge Britain’s Got Talent auditions. That was an unforgettable experience, little old me giving the thumbs up and thumbs down to talented (and not so talented) hopefuls!

"I am quite junior in the industry at the moment but I'm hoping that next year will be a bigger year for me.

"It has been a great year and The Curry House Kid has been rated in the top 50 programmes of 2019 by The Guardian."