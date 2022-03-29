Luton firm celebrates business awards win

A Luton-based EdTech business, MyNewTerm, has been voted best Digital/e-commerce Business of the Year at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) East of England Awards.

Held at Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk, finalists from across the East of England gathered to celebrate their achievements and hear who had been crowned the winner in the 12 award categories. MyNewTerm is a technology innovation, developed by a former teacher, to connect schools and candidates directly.

Around 170 East of England entrepreneurs and employees attended the awards.

The team from MyNewTerm

FSB Development Manager, Lauren Dovey, said: “This year, we beat all previous records for the number of small businesses entering our Celebrating Small Business Awards. Having been unable to hold live awards in the last two years due to the pandemic, it was wonderful to see so many small business owners celebrating their achievements together.

“We were particularly impressed by the standard of entries this year, and MyNewTerm did exceptionally well to beat off some stiff competition to be crowned Digital/e-commerce Business of the Year.”

Having made it through to the East of England finals, MyNewTerm, based in Butterfield, will now compete against small businesses from across the UK at the national awards in Glasgow, in May.

Founder of MyNewTerm, Wayne Cartmel, said: “We are thrilled to have won such a prestigious award. We were up against so many brilliant businesses across the region and to be crowned Digital Business of the Year is testament to the hard work from the whole team and the phenomenal growth we have experienced in the past 12-months. We look forward to attending the national final in May!”