The businessowner pleaded guilty to five food safety and hygiene offences

A Luton food business has been prosecuted for food hygiene and rodent infestation offences after inspectors found mouse droppings.

Mr Harun Miah, trading as Alauddin Sweets Centre, pleaded guilty to five food safety and hygiene offences at Luton Magistrates Court. The Magistrates took into account Mr Miah had since taken steps to rectify the standards and he was fined £2,500 and ordered to pay £1,000 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £2,252.

In September 2022, an Environmental Health Officer visited the business at 56 Leagrave Road, to carry out a routine food hygiene inspection. The officer discovered rodent activity in the food premises, with visible mice droppings in a number of places.

There were also poor standards of cleanliness, damaged floor tiles (for which a Hygiene Improvement Notice was served), and poor food storage practices. The business was immediately closed.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for Public Health at Luton Council, said “Food business owners must take their responsibilities seriously when operating a food business and ensure the safety of the public by being directly involved with that business - we will not hesitate to take action where businesses fail to do this.”

Businesses should use a reputable pest controller registered with the British Pest Control Association or The National Pest Technical Association. Alternatively, businesses can use the council’s own pest control traded service by contacting 01582 546814 or emailing [email protected].