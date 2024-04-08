Luton Foodbank receives welcome support from Qatar and Islamic Relief during Ramadan

Happy smiles outside Discover Islam after news of support for the Luton Foodbank from the Embassy of Qatar and Islamic Relief UK

Luton Foodbank director of operations Salma Khan has expressed her heartfelt thanks to the Embassy of Qatar and Islamic Relief for their welcome and much needed help during Ramadan.

She said: “Their generous support has allowed us to distribute essential Ramadan packs and toys to families in need in the Luton area.

"Their kindness has made a real difference in the lives of those facing hardship, particularly during these challenging times."

The cost-of-living crisis has put a significant strain on local families as prices for essential items increase, making it even harder for people to manage their finances. The Foodbank has seen more people coming for help, showing a growing need in the community.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in London partnered with Islamic Relief UK to support Luton Foodbank with food packs for people struggling to feed themselves and their families. It is part of a wider initiative to distribute food parcels and cooked meals across the UK for the duration of the holy month of Ramadan.

Food has been delivered to local organisations such as foodbanks, mosques and football foundations by several of Islamic Relief partners.

Islamic Relief UK director Tufail Hussain said: “Poverty in the UK has been exacerbated by years of cost-of-living crisis, and families are struggling more than ever to put food on the table. It is more imperative than ever to come together as a community to support one another.”

He added: “To alleviate the challenges people have been facing, the Embassy of Qatar and Islamic Relief will work together to reach even more struggling families here in the UK this Ramadan as we have done with Luton food bank.

“Charity is a major part of the Islamic faith, and Ramadan is the time when we see this huge outpour of support for others. We look forward to collaborating with the Qatari embassy to help make a difference.”