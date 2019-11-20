Luton Foodbank will benefit from salon's Charity Soiree

Benedict Hair and Beauty is hosting a charity soiree on Monday, November 25, to raise money for Luton Foodbank.

The salon, on King Street, in Luton, organises a fundraiser every year to raise money for charity, this year they will be hosting the event at Venue Central from 5.30pm.

A photo from a previous charity soiree held by the salon. Photo by Tye Fowler

Guests will be able to enjoy catwalks, a talk from Salma Khan from Luton Foodbank, live music, a raffle, and stalls from local businesses.

Luton Foodbank aims to eradicate food poverty in Luton and support people so that they can take steps to overcome the problems that brought them to the foodbank, the charity does this by providing free, nutritionally balanced food to people in hardship who are referred by a network of partner agencies.

Larne Roseann Cordt, event organiser, said: "We chose Luton Foodbank because we worked with them last year and on Mother's Day this year, and what they do is just amazing.

"We want to help them and support what they are doing, last time we helped them pack boxes and donated food items, but this year we will be raising money to help them continue the work they are doing.

A photo from a previous charity soiree held by the salon. Photo by Tye Fowler

"We have already raised £150 and we are hoping to reach the £750 mark on the day.

"We will have raffle prizes from local businesses and suppliers and we also have a Rolls Royce with a driver, that can be won on the day.

"Previously we have raised money and awareness for Luton All Women's Centre, Keech and CHUMS."

Tickets are £5 and can be purchased online, in the salon or by emailing benedicthairbeautyluton@gmail.com.