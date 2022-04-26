Luton Foodbank workers hand out 150 Easter eggs to children

Changing Lives Forever put out an appeal to its supporters for Easter eggs in March, and was inundated with eggs from wellwishers and local supermarkets Sainsburys and Tesco’s before the big holiday weekend.

And youngsters from Keech Hospice and Kids in Action all received a visit from the Easter bunny.

With both Easter eggs and cash donations, the Luton foodbank donated over 150 eggs to children to brighten up their day.

Spreading a little Easter cheer

It is the first time the foodbank, which operates to break the cycle of poverty through sustainable, long term solutions, has got involved in an Easter egg collection and the eggs were handed out before the holiday break.

To find out more about Changing Lives Forever, which provides specialist support to hundreds of vulnerable people and their families, every month. go to http://www.changinglives4ever.org.uk