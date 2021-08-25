Luton-founded band host Big Cat Live Aid concert this weekend

A folk rock group that initially got together in a Round Green garage in Luton is behind charity concert Big Cat Live Aid this weekend.

The Hanging Bandits – comprising Alex Laurence, Santiago Wais, Andy Fletcher and Thomas Saxby-Farncombe – will be joined by Indie folk/pop duo The Peace Lillies and Large Plants featuring Jack Sharp.

Rhythm guitarist Alex, 30, whose cousins run the Ubuntu Wildlife Sanctuary on the Garden Route in South Africa, said: “Covid has made things really tough there as they rely heavily on tourism to help fund the cats’ care.

“They also have plans to rescue four tigers stuck in a train carriage in Argentina after being left behind by a travelling circus.

“We’re also working with Planet Tigre and the Wildlife Advocates Foundation. These organisations span multiple countries including Argentina and The Netherlands.”

The band is hosting a garden party on Saturday (August 28) from 7-10pm at Keepers Cottage in Great Offley. There are a limited number of tickets available for a £5 donation and it will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube with links to donate online. Call 07808 669034 for tickets.

Alex added: “Between the music we’ll be running interviews with the founders and staff at Ubuntu so viewers can donate with full confidence.”

He described the group’s style as combining ‘aspects of folk, grunge and Britpop with emphasis on lyricism, usually focused around working class life and themes of friendship or society.”

Their influences include Bob Dylan, Father John Misty and The Jam.