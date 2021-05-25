Luton friends holding fundraising day this Sunday for mum-of-three battling cancer for second time

Determined Luton friends are holding a family fun day and 'Brave the Shave' in honour of their best mate who is battling cancer.

Brave Carly Jones, 35, has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the second time in two years, so her close chums - Rachel Kilduff, Anna Marie Rees, Tracey Jones, Stephanie Jones, and Melanie Allen are inviting residents to a fundraising event at The Club Lewsey on Sunday, May 30.

There will be a bouncy castle, auction, raffle, cake stands, a DJ, and much more.

Main Image, from left to right: Stephanie Jones, Anna-Marie Rees, Tracey Jones, Rachel Kilduff, Carly Jones, and Melanie Allen. Right Image: Carly's nephew, Kayden. Carly, Tracey and Stephanie are sisters.

Anna-Marie, Carly, Rachel, and Carly's mum Lorraine Jones will also be taking part in a Brave the Shave challenge, with all proceeds from the fun day going to four charities close to Carly's heart: Macmillan Cancer Support, The Willow Foundation, Mummy's Star, and The Osborne Trust.

Rachel told the Luton News: "Carly is the most inspirational person I know! Not only has she already fought cancer once before, but she also did it with three young children on her own. Carly's first diagnosis came a week after giving birth to her youngest child and he is now only two.

"After completing chemotherapy and having to take the time to heal, Carly finally returned to work only to find two lumps in her neck and a mass in her chest. Having been told the cancer is back after such a short time has had such a devastating effect."

On organising the fun day, Rachel added: "I wanted to let her know how much I love her. I just needed something for us all to focus on. It's hard already, knowing what they are going through."

Carly's nephew, Kayden.

Carly was first diagnosed in February 2019 with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, with her first remission date in October 2019.

However, the cancer has now returned at Stage 2, and brave Carly now faces aggressive chemotherapy treatment.

Carly said: "I feel OK, I'm very positive, and mentally I'm doing really well at the minute. I feel positive and feel I can beat it again.

"The girls have kept my spirits up and given me so much help and support; I don't feel I'm going through this alone."

The group of friends have been pals since their days at Chantry Primary and Halyard High schools, while Carly and Rachel have known each other since nursery.

The friends are proud to be supporting Carly's charities, and also wish to say a special thank you to Carly's young nephew, Kayden Jones, who has donated £100 from his savings.

Rachel added: "I would like the focus to highlight not just our friendship, but also the amazing people Carly knows who have donated.

"The four amazing charities that we are supporting all have a special place in all of our hearts. Mummy's Star charity helped and supported Carly when she was first diagnosed by giving her a grant of £500, and The Osborne Trust organised special days out for the girls.

"The Willow Foundation arranged the most amazing day out to London, and Carly, Tracy and myself had the most amazing experience seeing The Lion King, with dinner, drinks and even a taxi home afterwards.

"Macmillan supported Carly with a lovely weekend away to Cornwall while going through her chemotherapy, helped with support while filling out forms and emotional support."

The ladies would like to thank: Mark Antciffe, Tina Murphy, Stephanie Carr, and Abbie McRobert at Vets4Pets; Sharlene Melia at Hartwell Dunstable; Monika and Merrison at The Club Lewsey; Molly Patel at Nisa Local; Sandra Community champion at Morrison’s; David at Cheeky Dog Entertainments and The Mystic Ring of Magic; ABC Bouncy Castle; Zoe’s Treat Box; Ultra Perfection; Coco’s Beauty; 13a Beauty and MUA; Amy Failla; Gemma Jell; Hayley Fraser at Brows By Hayley; Aesthetic Beauty; Bubbles with Love (bubble car) and Trevor Ford, who is Spider-Man for the day.