Luton fundraiser to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland

Luton residents have got together with the Luton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) to organise the fundraiser at St Mary’s Church Hall in Church Street.

One of the organisers, Mike Peach, said: “We have been astonished by how quickly and how generously the people of Luton have come forward to offer their time and energy to help raise money for the people of Ukraine.”

Another of the organisers, Frankie Prazer said: “Luton is such a warm town. We have support from all parts of our diverse community, and this promises to be a truly exciting activity-packed event, with food, music and activities that reflect Ukrainian, Polish, Indian, Chinese and many other cultures.”

Everyone is invited to come along

Since the invasion in February, five lorry loads of donated goods, including vital medical supplies and food, have been sent from Luton to help the more than four million mainly women and children who have fled the violence. The campaign by the Luton Ukraine group has seen donations flood in from across the region to support the refugees.

The event on Sunday from 1-7pm, will feature music, dance, food, tai chi, martial arts, children’s activities and much more besides.

As well enjoying a great day out, people will be able to bring donations of medical supplies and non-perishable foods.