Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT

A funeral company in Luton is on a mission to reunite people with the ashes of their loved ones – and has already helped several thankful families.

The team at Shires Funeral Directors Luton is calling on the town’s residents to come forward if they believe the funeral home may have the ashes of their loved ones.

And they have already managed to hand unclaimed ashes to families – including a Luton mum who was reunited with the ashes of her daughter.

The founding family of C.P.J, owners of Shires Funeral Directors Luton
She said: “When my daughter died, I had two other young children to care for. I was so overwhelmed that I could not face collecting my daughter’s ashes straight away. I could not decide what I wanted to do with them yet and I needed time to grieve before making this decision.

“I am so thankful to Beth at Shires Funeral Directors for reuniting me with my daughter’s ashes now that I feel strong enough to do something special with them.”

Bethany Mcallister, funeral arranger and administrator at Shires Funeral Directors Luton said: “It has really been an incredible experience to be able to reunite people with the ashes of their loved ones.

“The individuals we have supported so far have been extremely appreciative of what we have done, and it gives a huge sense of relief that these families can now finally lay their loved ones to rest.”

If you think you may have unclaimed ashes, please contact: [email protected]. The funeral director was previously known as Luton and Dunstable Funeral Service and Luton and District Funeral Service.

