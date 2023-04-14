A funeral company in Luton has pledged to donate hundreds of hearing aids to the developing world in 2023.

Family-owned Neville Funerals has announced a new partnership with the charity Hear Today, Hear Tomorrow, to provide repurposed hearing aids to those in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hear Today, Hear Tomorrow is a sustainably led, not-for-profit organisation that recovers and repurposes used and redundant hearing aids from the UK and donates them to children and adults in the developing world and Eastern Europe.

Hear Today Hear Tomorrow

The charity, which focuses its efforts on supporting the sustainability of the audiology industry, also regularly sends aid and audiologists to train key workers on the ground as far as Pakistan.

Neville Funerals has now placed donation boxes in its funeral homes for customers and members of the public to drop off their pre-loved hearing aids, giving the gift of hearing to those in need. It also asks its customers if they are willing to donate hearing aids from deceased family members, before cremation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vicky Trumper, director at Neville Funerals said: “We have always enjoyed supporting charities through our work, and particularly those that will go on to help so many beyond the borders of the Three Counties. We recognise that we are in a unique position to help – with visible high street branches across the region and families that are happy to donate hearing aids from those that have passed away. Hear Today, Hear Tomorrow, is a fantastic organisation and one that has, and will continue to help those in need of hearing aids and equipment in developing countries.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing this partnership and we can’t wait to hear about all of the people that are benefitting from this wonderful charity over the course of the next year.”More recently the charity helped over one hundred people in a village near Rawalpindi, Pakistan between the ages of ten and 90, in just five days.

Zoe Fawcett-Eustace, co-founder of Hear Today, Hear Tomorrow commented: “We’re incredibly grateful for any donations that will come from Neville Funerals and it’s great to have them onboard as a partner.“There are a number of charities that help to reduce waste with the donation of other items, such as glasses, shoes and pacemakers, so we started the first national appeal for hearing aids and the reception we have had ever since is fantastic.

“We want to express our gratitude to Neville Funerals and the families who are donating, as without them, none of our work would be possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement