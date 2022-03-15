Luton gets ready to party for Eid

The Eid festival is on May 2-3

The bi-annual Inspire Eid festival in Luton is set to take place in May as Inspire FM brings the community together to create thousands of smiles.

The two-day community festival returns to Lewsey Park on 2 and 3 May – subject to the sighting of the moon.

The event has been made possible with the support of corporate partners, Luton Sixth Form College and Barnfield College.

“The objective behind this community-led event is to bring together families, friends and neighbours to celebrate Eid affordably,” said Inspire FM’s Station Operations Manager Mohammed Tariq.

Tariq added: “We are thrilled to bring this Inspire Eid festival in partnership with the two largest post-16 providers in Luton.”

The Inspire Eid festival is now into its fourth year and will once again look to work with local schools to ensure families facing financial difficulties have the opportunity to be involved.

Attendees can expect £1 funfair rides, free family fun, stage performances and international food.

Cath Gunn, Principal of Barnfield College, said: “We are honoured to be part of the Inspire Eid festival to bring people of Luton together to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr.

“The festival highlights the culture and vibrancy in our town, we can’t wait!”

Altaf Hussain, CEO and Principal of Luton Sixth Form College, said: “We are proud to be supporting this great community festival in collaboration with our friends at Barnfield College.

“Luton Sixth Form College is a strong advocate for greater community cohesion and the Inspire Eid festival does a fantastic job at bringing communities together in a family-friendly, affordable environment.”

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by around 3 million Muslims in the UK.

It marks the end of Ramadhan where Muslims fast during daylight hours.

Inspire FM would like to thank its sponsors for the Inspire Eid festival AA Carpets and Furniture, Bath and Tile Superstore, Chiltern Learning Trust, Liberty Law Solicitors, M&K Solicitors, Murganos Grill and Tops Pizza.

The radio station would also like to thank The Mall Luton, MB Solicitors and Venue Central.