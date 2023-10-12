Luton gets ready to party with free two-day Diwali festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Award-winning dance acts, cultural music, top Asian singers and a spectacular parade are on the line-up for Diwali in Luton later this month.
This year the festival returns to St George’s Square from Friday, October 27 4pm till 10pm and Saturday, October 28 12noon – 10pm. The free entertainment will include traditional dancing, singing and visual arts along with traditional food and drink and funfair rides.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This will be followed by a dramatic fireworks display from the rooftop of The Mall shopping centre.
For the fifth year running the festival has been supported by Arts Council England and Luton Rising.
Diwali in Luton Events Manager, Furhaad Ahmed, said: “The Arts Council like to part fund events so the support from The Mall Luton was essential to obtaining this funding. This year we have also had support from Luton BID, HSBC Bank UK, Barnfield College, Greystone Solicitors and Revoluton Arts. It is thanks to all this generosity that our Hindu festival of lights is set to be bigger and better than ever before for our momentous landmark of 5 years.”
Roy Greening, centre director of The Mall, commented: “It is so important to us to recognise and celebrate cultural events like Diwali in our wonderfully diverse town. We are delighted to be headline sponsor of this fantastic festival and can’t wait for the community to come together on the 27th and 28th October and enjoy it.”
Keep up to date with all the latest on Diwali Luton at: www.diwaliinluton.co.uk
The Mall’s workshops will take place from 12pm – 4pm on Saturday, October 27.