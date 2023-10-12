Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning dance acts, cultural music, top Asian singers and a spectacular parade are on the line-up for Diwali in Luton later this month.

This year the festival returns to St George’s Square from Friday, October 27 4pm till 10pm and Saturday, October 28 12noon – 10pm. The free entertainment will include traditional dancing, singing and visual arts along with traditional food and drink and funfair rides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be followed by a dramatic fireworks display from the rooftop of The Mall shopping centre.

The event will light up the town

For the fifth year running the festival has been supported by Arts Council England and Luton Rising.

Diwali in Luton Events Manager, Furhaad Ahmed, said: “The Arts Council like to part fund events so the support from The Mall Luton was essential to obtaining this funding. This year we have also had support from Luton BID, HSBC Bank UK, Barnfield College, Greystone Solicitors and Revoluton Arts. It is thanks to all this generosity that our Hindu festival of lights is set to be bigger and better than ever before for our momentous landmark of 5 years.”

Roy Greening, centre director of The Mall, commented: “It is so important to us to recognise and celebrate cultural events like Diwali in our wonderfully diverse town. We are delighted to be headline sponsor of this fantastic festival and can’t wait for the community to come together on the 27th and 28th October and enjoy it.”

Keep up to date with all the latest on Diwali Luton at: www.diwaliinluton.co.uk