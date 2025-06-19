Luton GP practice told to improve after visit by Care Quality Commission

A GP surgery in Luton has been told to improve its services after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drs Mirza, Sukhani and Partners serve more than 5,800 patients at two sites in the town - The Surgery in Hockwell Ring, and Britannia House Surgery in Biscot.

The CQC inspected the surgery between February and April 2025 and published a report this week on its findings. It was deemed to be good in three areas, and requiring improvement in another three – and given an overall ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector said: “This was because the practice did not always provide care in a way that kept people safe and protected from avoidable harm; and because the service was not always led in a way that supported the delivery of high-quality care, learning and innovation.”

A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Breaches were found regarding safe care, treatment and governance.

In a statement, the partners said: “We would like to mention that in the majority of CQC domains we were rated as being good.

“Provision of healthcare with limited resources has been a challenge for the country as a whole and we have not been immune to this reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to making all the recommended improvements. Patient wellbeing always has been and always will be at the centre of what we do.”

As part of the inspection, people were invited to share their thoughts on the surgery - of the 28 received, 27 were classified as being ‘positive feedback’.

The report stated: “People expressed satisfaction with the care and treatment received and referred to the practice as a well-run service. Clinical and non-clinical staff were described as attentive, caring, compassionate, kind and helpful.”

This positivity was echoed by one Patient Participation Group who told the CQC “about their positive experiences of the group and the care and treatment received from Drs Mirza, Sukhani and Partners, expressing satisfaction with services provided by the practice”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person did share negative experiences with the practice including interactions with a staff member, the complaints process, the triage online system, appointment availability and being advised to only talk about one issue per appointment.

The practice was “generally in line with local and national averages for accessing the practice and experience at the last appointment” - according to data from the 2024 GP survey.

Despite the satisfaction among patients, the CQC said: “...our assessment found that elements of care and treatment did not meet the expected standards, in relation to safe care and treatment and good governance.”