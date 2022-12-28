Luton granddad puts on Christmas lights display for homelessness charity NOAH

A dazzling display of Christmas lights is helping to raise cash for homelessness charity NOAH.

And the man behind them says he was determined to complete the display at his Homerton Road home, despite suffering a stroke.

Nigel Bracey explained: “The last week I felt unwell and was determined to complete the lights. It turned out I had a stroke followed with a second one last week and four days in hospital. This has made me even more determined to raise money for further worthy charities next Christmas.”

Homerton Road Christmas lights raising money for NOAH homeless charity

Nigel has been decorating the outside of his house for several years – but this year he decided to go a step further, adding more lights to raise money for NOAH.

He said: “My enthusiasm for putting up Christmas lights began several years ago when I became a grandad. Over the years more grandchildren arrived and it became an annual tradition to add more and hold an official light switch on.“This year I started work outside at the beginning of November and each day people often stopped as they walked by to ask about the lights and were curious to know when I was going to stop! However, I just kept putting more up. Finally, the Noah charity banner went up and the collecting box was installed.”

He added: “From that day there have been many people every day that stopped in their cars, brought children round to take pictures and often knocked on the door to say it was a pleasure to see and that I had brightened up the street.“It was lovely to see children putting money in the box. There have been some lovely gestures; a hand written message in an envelope from two small children who had gathered together small change and said 'we love your lights' another card that said 'thank you for brightening up our street'.“Raising money for the Noah charity is heartwarming and a charity well worth recognition. The response from well-wishers has been quite humbling.”