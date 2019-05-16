Luton great grandmother to brave head shave for Keech Hospice Care in memory of husband

A brave Luton great grandmother is having her head shaved for Keech Hospice Care, five years after she made a daring jump out of a plane for the same charity.

Margaret Fensome, 78, of Stopsley, will be having her lovely auburn locks cut off at 11am on Wednesday, May 22, in Razor’s Edge, Flitwick, to raise money for the charity’s children’s services.

The challenge marks the 10th anniversary of the year her husband Anthony passed away from prostate cancer, and Margaret is now determined to give back to the Keech staff and nurses who helped her family when Anthony was poorly.

Margaret told the LN why this challenge would push her: “My hair is my crowning glory and I won’t go outside unless it’s in place. I’ve been offered a wig, but that’s defeating the object!

“When the doctor told Anthony it was too late and he only had six months left, he said: ‘well, I’ve got to go sometime’ - I was sat blubbing like a baby. “But he had a lovely life, and we had five children.”

She added: “I volunteer at the Hospice at Home and the Hospice shop and I know how patient the Keech nurses are. It’s phenomenal what they do.”

Despite facing the loss of her lovely hair, Margaret will take the challenge in her stride, having already braved a scarier dare - a skydive - from 13,000ft in July 2014.

And Anthony was neither a stranger to danger, as Margaret recalls her husband’s bravery whilst serving as a firefighter, first in London and then at Luton Airport.

She said: “He was once called out to a chap on a roof in Luton and talked him down.

“But he never spoke about these things. I’d say ‘you’re a hero’, he’d say, ‘I was just doing my job’.

“When I did the skydive it was brilliant. I was holding a sunflower and threw it in the air for his memory.

“Last time I raised £2,600 for the adult hospice; this time I’m hoping to raise £4,000 for the children’s one.

“They do so much good work.”

Donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Margaret-Fensome1