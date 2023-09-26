Luton 'greatest neighbour' given award for 20 years of service to his community

Ali at the awards evening. Picture: Ali Aklakul Islam

A man from Luton has been recognised with an award for volunteering in his community for the past 20 years.

Ali Aklakul Islam has been shopping for and checking in on his neighbours for years and continued to assist them through the pandemic. The 47-year-old has been working at Amazon for seven years and was a key worker during the COVID-19 lockdowns when he supported vulnerable elderly people in his community.

He said: “I did their shopping for them as well as gardening. I have supported many of my neighbours by being able to comfort them as I knew many of them live alone and what that means as well as the effects that it has.”

Earlier this month, Ali was awarded the ‘Greatest Neighbour’ title at BBC Three Counties Radio’s Making A Difference Awards 2023.

In reaction to his win, he said: “I have been volunteering for a long time and as I always say everyone is a winner and to be shortlisted amongst some great nominees was an honour for me and to have won such a prestigious award means so much to me.”