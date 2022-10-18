The council is urging organisations to help people through the cost of living crisis

The invitation coincides with World Food Day, which took place on Sunday. This year’s theme is “no-one left behind” which chimes exactly with Luton’s 2040 vision of no-one living in poverty by 2040.

Food First Luton is about ensuring individuals know how to access help but is also about promoting ways organisations can support each other to make sure help is always there when it is needed.

Food First Luton, has three aims:

'>To promote the help that is available so that residents know how and where they can get assistance

>To support those organisations, groups and individuals who are providing help, to ensure their sustainability

>To enhance the help on offer by enabling greater partnership working so residents can get more aid, more easily.

These aims recognise that the cost of living crisis is impacting not only individuals in the town, but also many of the organisations and groups which have been such a vital form of support. Many of these are now facing increasing costs, decreasing donations from the community or difficulties recruiting and training staff.

The council’s adult learning team has added training sessions to their existing range of courses. These include teaching skills such as cooking and shopping on a budget. The teams work with partners to identify and assist those who need additional support.

The team also encourages referrals from partner organisations across the borough, trying to ensure that as many families as possible benefit from the training and skills offer available.

In addition to this extensive training programme, the council will be funding food safety training and qualifications for volunteers working in the voluntary sector.

This will enable the town’s remarkable community to support each other through partnership networking. A programme co-ordinator has been appointed to offer assistance, whether that be accessing national funding opportunities or promoting the outstanding work being undertaken.

The council will promote food related projects and ensure that information about them is accessible. This will include creating interactive maps, showing where and when residents can access specific types of help: free hot meals; donated food; community cafes etc. We have already begun collating information about services and have launched the m.luton.gov.uk/Page/Show/Benefits/support/Pages/Luton-supporting-you.aspx Luton, supporting you webpages. As the programme develops more information and more targeted detail will be added.

Council leader, Hazel Simmons MBE, said: “At this difficult time for everyone, food has to be a number one priority. Sadly, far too many families are struggling with their shopping bills and this understandably has very serious consequences for everyone.

“We are committed to ensuring that this winter, no one will go hungry. Not only that, but we are working with agencies across the town to enhance life skills, so that people are equipped to make the most of good quality, nutritious food.