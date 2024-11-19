Inside the gurdwara. Picture: Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat Luton

A Sikh gurdwara in Luton has been given the highest award a volunteer group can get for its commitment to helping different communities in the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat, in Cardigan Street, has been helping disadvantaged people for over 40 years. Its volunteers stepped up during the pandemic to deliver 21,000 hot meals in 42 weeks to places including the Hope Church, Salvation Army, YMCA, Noah Enterprise, Mary Seacole Housing, and Signposts.

The gurdwara is one of 232 organisations across England to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for their outstanding community service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award started in 2002 to mark Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and is the equivalent of an MBE.

Other initiatives at the temple include skills development courses, weekly lunch club, free legal advice, sewing and dressmaking classes, IT training, language classes, first aid and fire prevention talks.

Volunteers have also supported other Bedfordshire causes including fundraising to support Keech Hospice, Level Trust, and food banks.

General Secretary of Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat, Sanjeev Kumar MBE, said: “We are truly honoured that our volunteers have received such a prestigious award. This recognition highlights and appreciates the dedication of so many individuals throughout our 40-plus years of serving and supporting the communities of Luton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President, Bhagat Ram, added: “We are truly grateful to receive this award in recognition of our community service. Service is the essential thread that binds our faith and community. It’s about seeing a need and responding with compassion and action.

"This recognition is for all who have worked tirelessly to uplift and support our community, every effort counts and reflects our collective commitment to making a difference.”

Susan Lousanda, Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, will give representatives from Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat a crystal award and certificate next year before volunteers go to a garden party at Buckingham Palace along with other recipients of this year's award.

Minister for Civil Society, Stephanie Peacock said: “Volunteers serve at the heart of our communities nationwide, giving up their time to create positive change, enhancing the lives of those around them in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s incredible to see these brilliant volunteer groups in England receive this prestigious award for the inspiring work they undertake each and every day to support people and causes in their communities.