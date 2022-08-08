A Luton gym club is calling for companies to help its fundraising campaign to provide state of the art facilities.

SALTO Gymnastics is hoping to raise £10,000 to improve and extend its facilities at its clubhouse in Sundon Park.

If it reaches that figure, it will be match funded by Sport England.

Kids taking part in half term activities at the club

But under the terms of its crowdfunding it needs support from the community, including businesses.

Carl Richardson, SALTO’s chief operating officer, said: “We need to raise awareness among local businesses to see if they will support us by offering “rewards” that basically work by giving an incentive to donors to pledge money in exchange for receiving some form of benefit.

“For example, they could donate £20 and get a 2 for 1 meal at local restaurant or Free MOT with every full service.”

The club has eight local businesses signed up so far including discounts at a hairdresser’s, an escape room and a free trial for maths tutorials, but wants more to sign up.

One of the main gym areas

"It’s not just about the donations,” said Carl. “It gives people an incentive to donate to us by us giving something back.

"With a whole raft of rewards and incentives it encourages others who are not connected to the club and means we will get more support in the future.”

SALTO, a charitable foundation which started in 1995, was badly hit by the covid pandemic, when its’ more than 1,000 members dropped to around 650. It has built itself back up to around 800 members and has just welcomed a Brazilian jujitsu group to the organisation, but needs to carry out essential works on its facilities on the Camford Way industrial estate.

Plans for the improved club facilities

There are plans for multi sports expansion and refurbishment with a new coach welfare room, toilets and changing facilities.

Former Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist and gymnast Jackie Brady, who lives locally is to become a patron of the charity and is also offering discounts on her range of leotards and clothing as a reward for donations.

The club is set to launch its fundraising in September. To find out more about how to get involved contact Carl at [email protected]