Top L: St Mary's Church (pic via Luton Borough Council); Bottom L: The Brewery Tap (pic Charles Watson) and R: Luton's War Memorial (pic Tony Margiocchi).

Luton – once branded the worst place to live in the UK – can hold its head up high after being named as one of the top 10 towns in the UK with the most historic buildings.

A survey from The Heritage Window Company reveals it has no less than 85 listed buildings, including St Mary’s Church, Stockwood House stable block, Wardown Park house, Luton Town Hall and several pubs.

It states: “Luton’s buildings are largely characterised by 1930s architecture, including a town hall, churches, cinemas and private residences.

“Luton is close to the River Lea and the Roman’s Icknield Way and was a well-established town of 700 people by 1086.”

It adds: “Throughout the centuries Luton had become known for its booming hat and automotive industry, established in the 1600s and 1900s respectively.”

The nine pubs listed include the Great Northern and George II in Bute Street, The White Hart in Castle Street and The Brewery Tap and The Cock in Park Street.

The survey also features Bailey Hill Water Tower on West Hill Road. Built to supply water to Stopsley after the drought of 1898, it was constructed in 1901 in an Arts and Crafts style from Luton grey bricks with stone dressings.

Another fitting entry is the 1907 Vauxhall office block in Kimpton Road, built in William and Mary style with a flat roof. The Vauxhall Motor Company came to Luton in 1905 and started making motor cars in 1907.

Other interesting entries include the glasshouses at Stockwood Park and the former Odeon Cinema in Dunstable Road.

Various railings and gas lamps also make the list, alongside Wigmore Hall Farmhouse in Eaton Green Road.

St Mary’s Church gets a special mention as it is the largest medieval church in Bedfordshire and oldest building in the town.

The citation say it is 850 years old, although people have been worshipping at the site for thousands of years.

Luton’s many places of worship are well represented including the Baptist Union Church in Castle Street, Ebenezer Chapel in Hastings Street and Hightown Methodist Church and church hall.

The Luton War Memorial in front of the Town Hall also joins the list.

It was designed by Sir William Hamo Thornycroft, RA, and Sir Reginald Blomfield, RA and commemorates those who made the ultimate sacrifice in two world wars. WW1 names are inscribed on the cenotaph and WW2 names are on plaques mounted on the base steps.

It was initially unveiled by Lady Ludlow in December 1922 and the WW2 plaques were dedicated by the Vicar of Luton, Canon William Davison, in November 1957.

Council spokesman Gerard McCleave, corporate director for inclusive economy, commented: “Luton benefits from a rich heritage which reflects the diversity of our communities. We are proud to have 85 listed buildings from St Mary’s Church to Luton Central Mosque and our unique Hat Factories, and we would encourage people to explore these buildings during this month’s Heritage Open Days.

“Luton’s proud heritage is central to our enduring sense of place as our town transforms towards our Luton 2040 vision, and we are committed to preserving and enhancing our built heritage as we deliver our heritage strategy, Curating Luton”.