Luton health club joins Blue Light Card scheme to offer discounts to key workers

Jack Tully, national corporate account manager at the Bannatyne Group

The Bannatyne health club in Luton has partnered with Blue Light Card to support emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces employees.

The company’s health clubs across the UK will join many other businesses, including Cineworld, EE, Domino’s and Halfords, in offering discounts to these key workers. They will be entitled to exclusive membership rates across all Bannatyne locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blue Light Card is the leading discount service for these sectors, with more than 3.2 million members.

Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: “This is a great opportunity for our health clubs to support the fantastic efforts of some of our key workers.

“Blue Light Card is a great initiative, supported by many household name companies and I am proud that the Bannatyne Group is now part of it.”