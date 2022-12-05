Luton high school holds winter market to raise cash for town's cost of living crisis campaigns

Christmas is coming to a Luton high school next week.

Putteridge High School is holding a winter market on Wednesday, December 14 from 4pm, with proceeds going to the Keeping Luton Warm and Luton Foodbank campaigns.

Head student Molly said: “Come and see the 30 amazing stalls in the atrium, selling a variety of items from both parents and students. Festive refreshments will also be sold out of our food tech rooms, and you will not want to miss the mince pies.

The winter market starts at 4pm

“We are most excited about our Santa's Grotto, with our very own Father Christmas and elves, as well as games such as pin the nose on the reindeer, run by our wonderful Yearbook Committee. We hope to see much of the local community at this event and endeavour to chat with as many of you as possible and spread the holiday cheer!

“The majority of the proceeds we earn will be going to Keeping Luton Warm and Luton Foodbank, as being head students of Putteridge, we always wanted to focus on supporting the Luton community beyond our school. Entry is open to all with a £2 entry but further donations are more than welcome!”

The school, on Putteridge Road, is also organising a gift collection, hoping to beat its target of 250 gifts handed out to disadvantaged families.

Molly said: “We are still currently collecting donations for us to wrap up and they can be dropped into reception. These presents will be given out to students within our school and others within the Trust, women’s refuges in Luton and youth projects as we want everyone to have something to open this Christmas, regardless of the difficult circumstances.”

The school has also been actively raising funds for charity this year. Its Blue House charity event in October to support one of its year 11 students, who has just ‘rung the bell’, had every student running or walking 5K to raise money for Luton and Dunstable Hospital.