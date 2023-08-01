A high school in Luton has officially joined a new learning trust.

Lea Manor High School partnered with Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT) today (August 1), as the school says it will continue to make improvements.

The school, which will keep its current name, will work with CLT to deliver programs, review school strategy, and transform areas of the school including the staff area – which is currently being refurbished to include a custom-built conferencing facility.

A statement from the school’s team said: “Over the past academic year, we've built a close partnership with Chiltern Learning Trust (CLT), and this transition marks a new chapter for our school's ongoing improvement journey. With the guidance of CLT we are committed to achieving exceptional standards and ensuring every student reaches their full potential.

"Together with CLT and under acting headteacher Jess Pather, we've already made great progress, welcoming over 30 new teachers, creating a bespoke curriculum for our SEND students, and strengthening our ties with the community.”

The statement added: “We're looking forward to the future and the valuable support and resources that CLT brings to further enrich our students' experiences.”

Sixteen primary and secondary schools across Bedfordshire and Luton are currently managed by the Chiltern Learning Trust, including Denbigh High School, Challney High School for Boys, and Challney High School for Girls.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “As a Bedfordshire trust, we are thrilled to have finally reached this stage and officially welcome Lea Manor High School into our community. The school had a challenging period before we were introduced by the local authority to help work with the school’s Interim Executive Board to get the school on the right track again.