Luton high school wins national challenge at 'world's biggest EdTech show'

Students at a Luton high school have been named winners at Bett UK – the world’s biggest EdTech show.

Denbigh High School pupils made an appearance on the main Bett UK stage, where they gave a pitch on the safe use of AI. They researched the topic and produced posters and short films for their campaign, and were named champions of the ‘Quality of Education’ category.

Pupils from both Challney High School for Boys in Luton, and Lark Rise Academy in Dunstable, also took part in the event.

Denbigh High School pupils won the 'Quality of Education' category at Bett UK, 2024.

Emma Darcy, director of technology for learning at Denbigh High School, said: “Our students are absolutely thrilled to be named the winners of the Quality of Education category at Bett UK. Though they were nervous beforehand, presenting on stage was an incredible experience for them. Their main goal was to make our school proud, and to do justice to their chosen theme – which they undeniably succeeded in!

“The decision to focus on the responsible use of AI reflects our students’ keen awareness of their access to technology. They recognised how rare initiatives that combine technology and learning are, particularly with AI which is not yet a widespread practice.”

She added: “Our students saw this as an opportunity to explore the topic further. They consider themselves fortunate enough to be able to implement this technology and recognise the disparity in the quality of education for many children who do not have the same access.

"We are immensely proud of our students’ achievement, which is a testament to the transformative impact women in tech have in the sector.”

Emma Vandore, head of content at Bett, said: “Congratulations to students at Denbigh High School for being among the winners of the Design4SDGs Design Challenge. We were so pleased to welcome your wonderfully creative team to the Bett UK stage.