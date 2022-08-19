Luton highways workers facing rise in abuse - with angry motorists even driving at them
Drivers have also been removing barriers and driving through roadworks
Workers carrying out road repairs in Luton are facing abuse from motorists – who are also ignoring sights and putting lives at risk.
Luton Council revealed that some motorists have also been removing barriers and driving through roadworks.
Earlier this year the council announced it was investing £5.3 million into repairing the town’s road network, after a recent survey showed that residents consider the condition of Luton’s road as the highest priority when asked for feedback about highways and transportation.
The work is now under way and often requires roads or lanes to be temporarily closed to enable resurfacing works to be undertaken.
But staff from the council’s highways contractor have been reporting an increase in abuse from motorists.
Cllr Fatima Begum, portfolio holder for highways, said: “While we all appreciate it can be frustrating for motorists when there are short delays due to diversions or temporary traffic signals, it is absolutely unacceptable that our crews are receiving physical threats, verbal abuse and even being driven at.
“These workers carry out vital work for all our communities – day in and day out, whatever the weather – and they should not under any circumstances have to face abuse and threats of violence, especially when they are not the ones responsible for road closures.
“The improvement programme has been designed to minimise disruption, with the bulk of the works carried out during the summer months, however we do appreciate the closures may have some impact for the travelling public”.
“It’s always helpful for motorists to check their routes online before travelling, especially as there are several planned roadworks scheduled for the coming weeks.”