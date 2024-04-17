Luton History: Wombwell & Brockets Menagerie comes to Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dixie the Elephant comes to town...

Excitement was building for the arrival of the travelling show - "Wombwell & Brockets Menagerie" to be exhibited in the newly opened football ground in Luton on December 3rd, 1903.

The Extravaganza was a "Fine collection of rare and ferocious animals including interesting features providing unlimited pleasure for all".

Retired at last

It was to be a much grander affair than previous visits, in earlier years it was incorporated with the "Statute Fair" held once a year outside the then Town Hall.

The "Statute Fair " was a rather dismal display with mixtures of stalls and sometimes unsavoury entertainment, it usually ended in brawls, drunkenness and abusive behaviour, by the end of the day intoxicated individuals were rounded up and taken to the Bridewell in Peel Street to sober up overnight ready to face the Magistrate the coming morning , however that's not to say they didn't enjoy themselves the day before.

Wombwells Menagerie founded in 1805 by George Wombwell, was now nearing the "100 years Centenary", the business was passed down through 3 generations, but had not been without its tragedies.

After George Wombwell's death, the Menagerie passed on to his nephew William Wombwell, it was a short inheritance he was crushed to death by one of his elephants in 1849, William was just 25 years old. A year later a young girl of seventeen described as "The Lion Angel was mauled to death by a Lioness.

John Hall (Gladstone)

In 1875, Frederick Brown, a decorator by trade living in Luton, whilst visiting the travelling zoo and worse the wear for drink, decided to feed a tiger through the cage bars and lost his hand and sadly his living.

Another local Luton man named John Hall, (nicknamed Gladstone for his uncanny resemblance) speaks on his 80th birthday of his remarkable career.

Born 1819 in Marylebone Workhouse, he was fostered to various families finally arriving in Luton working as a Page for a Doctor.

He says: "Then occurred an incident that completely altered his life, Wombwell's Menagerie came to town", his spirit of adventure led him to join the show.

He travelled about England for several years in the post of "Elephant Keeper", in 1846 he appeared before Royalty, the play entitled "The Rajah of Nagpur" , he recalls vividly "little Prince Albert could just about see over the Royal Box."

Eventually John Hall grew tired of travelling, and returned home to Luton and settled down working in the Plait trade, in later years he was a well known figure as attendant at the Luton Liberal club.

Wombwell & Brocket continued their exhibitions travelling worldwide until arriving in Glasgow in 1932, it was to be the last show, sadly the final curtain came down.

All the animals now retired, depart from Glasgow to their new home, the recently opened "Whipsnade Zoo ", they included 12 Lions, 2 Tigers, five Leopards, one Polar Bear, 2 Brown bears, 3 Hyenas, 2 Camels, 2 Walruses, plus several Monkeys and Parrots.

Specially trained keepers were to travel with them to their final destination.