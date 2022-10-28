A homelessness charity in Luton has won £10,000 after a supermarket shopper picked out a golden token in a lucky dip.

Shoppers in 100 Tesco supermarkets across the country were given the chance to choose one of three local charities – voted for by customers – to get the cash if they picked the gold token out of the bag.

Tesco community champion Cheryl ’Chez’ Walters was shaking the bag outside The Mall branch during the ‘golden hour’ on October 15 and asking random customers to select a token.

Lucky dip winner Mrs Margaret Roberts who chose NOAH Enterprise as the charity to receive a Tesco Golden Grant award of £10,000

She said: “At 12.30 Mrs Margaret Roberts came in, put her hand in the bag and picked the gold token.

"In all my 33 years at Tesco, I’ve never seen anything like it.

"Our three charities – chosen by our customers – were Lutonian Cricket Club, NOAH Enterprise and Families United Network.

"It was completely up to Mrs Roberts to pick one and she named NOAH because she said she loves what they do for the homeless in the town.”

NOAH spokesperson Laura Edwards said: “The team is overjoyed to have received this award. Many thanks to our fantastic voters, supporters and Tesco.

"This year we have started to see a rise in the number of vulnerable people visiting our welfare centre for support, with nowhere else to turn.

"The funding will enable our welfare centre kitchen to provide surplus hot, nutritious meals for our clients who are homeless or rough sleeping.”

