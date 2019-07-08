Luton Hoo estate walled garden to feature on BBC's Countryfile programme

Popular BBC farming programme Countryfile is featuring Luton Hoo estate's walled garden this weekend.

During filming last week, presenter John Craven spoke to estate director Edward Phillips and Land Army volunteer Zieta Holes, who was stationed at the estate in World War Two when it was used as a training centre.

John also interviewed research volunteers Pat Livesey, Alex Amos and Felicity Brimblecombe.

The estate’s walled garden was designed by Lancelot Brown and established by John Stuart, 3rd Earl of Bute in the late 1760s.

It was used as a training centre for Bedfordshire in both world wars.

Meanwhile, the garden fell into decline in the 1980s and is now the focus of a project, carried out by a team of volunteers, which means it is constantly evolving.

Garden clearing started in 2007 and today the site comprises a five acre garden together with a selection of rare service buildings.

The programme will air at 7pm on Sunday July 14 and will also feature the Totternhoe nature reserve, where Ellie Harrison will hear about how tiny temperature loggers could help rare species combat the effects of climate change.

The walled garden is open every Wednesday from the beginning of May until the end of September from 10.30am to 4pm to showcase its ongoing progress to visitors.

Guided tours are included in the £5 entry fee.