Luton Hoo to undergo multi-million pound redevelopment under company behind iconic hotels including The Savoy

Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa is to be redeveloped under the globally renowned name behind iconic properties including The Savoy.

The news comes following its acquisition by Arora Group in December 2021 and demonstrates the growing partnership behind it and world-leading hospitality group Accor, whose collection of brands includes Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Prior to taking on the Fairmont flag, Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa will undergo a multi-million-pound redevelopment over the next few years.

The hotel will join iconic Fairmont properties across the UK and Ireland, such as The Savoy, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, in London; Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland; Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, in Ireland; and the Arora-owned Fairmont Windsor Park near historic Windsor.

Sébastien Bazin, Accor chairman and chief executive, said: “This is an exciting project, truly a piece of history in this region, and we are honored that Arora has entrusted it to Fairmont.”

Mark Willis, chief executive, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, added: “There are few hotels in the world with the incredible heritage and grand, elegant estate of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa.

"This is a perfect addition to a collection of hotels that already includes such icons as The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai. We will be honored to welcome the Luton Hoo Hotel to the Fairmont family, and are excited to see the property’s transformation unfold over the coming months and years.”

Surinder Arora, founder and chairman of Arora Group, said: “Over the last decade, our estate has grown significantly, and we are excited to have this historic hotel join our other flagship properties. Luton Hoo’s heritage is exceptional with guests such as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spending part of their honeymoon there and Sir Winston Churchill giving his famous post World War II speech to a crowd of 110,000 people. Building on our existing expertise with the brand at Fairmont Windsor Park, we cannot wait to commence the redevelopment and bring this stunning hotel back to its full glory and potential.“