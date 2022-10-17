Willmott Dixon's band of volunteers transformed the hospital garden

The garden project at Luton and Dunstable Hospital was led by Willmott Dixon management trainee Ganiyu Amstel who took the initiative to transform the spaces while the company is carrying out a £14.5 million project to refurbish the emergency department.

Ganiyu said: “It was a team effort and I’m ecstatic that I was able to bring everybody together to complete the work.”

The gardens were in a bad way with overgrown bushes, weather-worn furniture and weeds growing through the cracked paving slabs.

Ganiyu led a team of 30 volunteers from Letchworth-based construction company Willmott Dixon, supply chain partners and students from Bedfordshire College to transform the areas.

Supply chain partners, including A20, Diverse, Speedy, MPT Scaffolding, O’Neill & Brennan, Newtownstewert, Absolute Flooring and TJL, donated equipment and materials to help create the beautiful gardens with new seating, planters and trellises.

Ganiyu worked with an architect to draw up a plan to help make the most of the space that can be used by parents needing a break from hospital routines while their baby is being cared for.

“Since we were completing works at the main hospital, we thought that it was essential to transform lives and strengthen the local community in any way we could. I am so grateful to everyone who got involved. The volunteers did this out of the goodness of their hearts.

“I know this means a lot to the hospital and the parents. We want them to have that free-thinking space, as they will be going through a stressful time. I am really grateful to have been able to create something that will help them through this difficult time in their lives.”

