Enough is Enough, the campaign to fight the cost-of-living crisis, will be hosting a campaign in Luton on Saturday to defend renters' rights and tackle rogue landlords amid a sharp rise in evictions.

The musician Lowkey, and Nick Ballard from Acorn Community Union are confirmed to speak at the event which will be held at Marsh House Community Centre, Bramingham Road, Luton, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Advertisement

Local speakers include Victor Buehring, a trainee solicitor delivering a session on knowing your rights as a tenant and Councillor Tom Shaw, Portfolio holder for housing.

Marsh House Community Centre

Organiser Glenn Jenkins who will also be speaking at the event said: “Lutonians are living through a housing shortage emergency with hopelessly long council waiting lists, spiralling rents, mass evictions, inflated house prices and sub standard overpriced hutches for many renters. A main cause of our housing misery is lack of housing and any space to build what we need within Luton’s boundary.”

Advertisement

Local enough is enough organiser and climate activist Louise Brown said: “Our energy system is broken. People across the UK are faced with the choice between heating and eating this winter impacted by the added crisis of years of neglect of our poorly insulated homes.

"If we had already invested in warm homes and moved away from old-fashioned fuel systems, it would be paying dividends now in the shape of warmer homes and lower bills. Everyone deserves a warm home, and there’s no good reason we can’t all have one. We can ensure no one is left in the cold.”

Advertisement