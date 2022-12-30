Luton Imam awarded MBE in New Year Honour’s List for services to Muslim community

Mr Abdul Qazi, Imam and founder of the Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust in Luton, has been honoured in King Charles’ first New Year’s honours List.

Mr Qazi 73, who recently met King Charles when he visited the town, has been awarded an MBE in recognition of services to the Muslim community in Luton.

The Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust, in Westbourne Road, was set up in 1986 as a charity to offer religious and welfare support to the Muslim community in Luton.

Imam Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti pictured meeting King Charles on his recent visit to Luton

It also runs an Islamic Educational Centre which serves to offer religious education to both youth and elders, holding regular seminars and conferences.

Mr Qazi’s award also recognised his selfless work during Covid in which he personally oversaw and led over 100 funerals within the Muslim community.

On hearing the news, Imam Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti: “I am deeply humbled to receive this wonderful honour, and I take the opportunity to acknowledge my late father, whose abiding example of dedicated service, inspires me, both at work within the local community and in my charity work overseas.

“On a local level, I could not have achieved even a small percentage of what I have without the continued support of our team of volunteers, the local community and my congregation at Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust.

Imam Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List

"This award is not only for my personal work, but our communal effort, and I dedicate my award to everyone who has been a part of the work we have carried out.

“We are but one example of a youth led, British Muslim project that benefits thousands of people regardless of their religious affiliation or background.

“British Muslims have overcome many barriers in order to find their voice in our society and we still have a long way to go. This wonderful award spurs me on to continue to help my community play its full potential in the support of the neediest in society, locally and internationally.

“This award is ultimately a reflection of their guidance and encouragement.”

Imam Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti pictured outside the Central Mosque in Luton

As well being he driving force behind the opening of Luton Central Mosque in 1982, Imam Qazi was also founding member of the Luton Sunni Council of Mosques, ensuring integration within the different faith communities in Luton.

He is also Secretary General of Markazi Jamat E Ahle Sunnat UK & Europe - the umbrella body for some 300 mosques throughout the UK & Europe, offering support and guidance for educational and spiritual leadership, community cohesion and multi-faith integration.

He has also served as an honorary chaplain at Luton and Dunstable Hospital for over 40 years, and was the first Muslim chaplain for Bedford prison, joining as a volunteer in 1982.

Garry Forsyth, former Chief Constable, Beds Police, said: "Mr Chishti is an influential and respected individual who has worked tirelessly and selflessly over

