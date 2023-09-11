Luton In Bloom project brings communities together as competition results announced

Watch more videos on Shots!

A project to lift spirits in Luton is taking root across the town.

‘Luton in Bloom’ has sprouted across communities since its inception in May.

And local efforts to cultivate uplifting outdoor displays and a sense of community came to fruition during a Small Farmers Market earlier this month where the first In Bloom competition results were announced.

Among the winners were Ioana Frigura, who earned the well-deserved title of Best Residential Front Display, Tahmina Ajmal, who secured the title of Best Fruit and Vegetable Patch and future horticulturists at Woodlands Secondary School who claimed the honour of Best School Garden.

Meanwhile, the Lullington Neighbours’ community spirit won the hearts of the judges, earning them the prestigious Best Community Garden award.

The Small Farmers Market showcased the talents of local artisans, offering an array of homegrown produce and handcrafted products. Families flocked to the event to enjoy a kids' activity zone, freshly cooked food and interact with animals at the pop-up farm.

An attendee and father-of-three, said: “It is great to have so many activities for the children to do. It is so expensive to take your children to somewhere like the farm to see the animals- and here it’s free!”

Luton in Bloom founder Sujel Miah added: "Luton in Bloom was about connection, friendship, and community, and we have certainly achieved that in a remarkably short span of time."

Luton Council leader Hazel Simmons described the event as ‘wonderful and heart-warming that brought communities together’.

She added: “Luton in Bloom is a fantastic initiative which has the potential to transform our town and our communities if enough people get behind it. It’s so much more than gardening, it’s been about connecting people with nature, addressing social isolation, improving physical and mental wellbeing, creating harmony, instilling civic pride and improving the look and feel of our town. I can’t wait to see where the team can take it from here.”