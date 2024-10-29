Luton Indoor Bowling Club thanked for playing ‘key role’ during water outages

Water flows from a bathroom tap. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Affinity Water has thanked Luton Indoor Bowling Club for its help during the water outages last week.

The water supply in Luton was disrupted last week after fault at a nearby pumping station.

An Affinity Water spokesperson said: “A special thank you goes to The Luton Indoor Bowling Club for kindly providing the use of their site for bottled water distribution. Your support played a key role in helping us assist the community.”

The company also thanked the residents for their patience.

