Luton influencer Andrew Tate arrested on suspicion of rape and human trafficking

Controversial Luton influencer Andrew Tate has been arrested on suspicion of rape and human trafficking following a police raid on his luxury home in Romania.

The arrest was made 24 hours after his online spat with climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg during which it’s claimed a pizza box gave police details of his whereabouts.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate, who was born in Chicago but brought up in Luton, was detained along with his bother Tristan for allegedly being involved in a crime ring forcing women to perform porn for sale online.

This screenshot from the official Twitter account of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg), released on December 30, 2022 shows an exchange of messages on Twitter between Greta Thunberg and American-British former professional kickboxer and controversial online personality Andrew Tate. - Former professional kickboxer and controversial online personality Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape and setting up an organised criminal group, prosecutors said. British citizen Tate and his brother Tristan were expected to appear in court in Bucharest on Friday, with a proposal to keep them in pre-trial detention for 30 days. (Photo by Handout / Official Twitter account of Greta Thunberg @GretaThunberg / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT OF GRETA THUNBERG (@GretaThunberg) " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/Official Twitter account of Gret/AFP via Getty Images)

The pair, who face questioning as part of a probe into alleged sex crimes and human trafficking offences, have said they will co-operate fully with the Romanian authorities.

Tate, 36, a self-proclaimed misogynist and former kickboxing world champion, first hit the headlines after appearing on reality show Big Brother in 2016. However he was ejected from the show after a video surfaced online which appeared to show him striking a woman with a belt – a clip he claimed had been edited.

Advertisement

Tate’s views led to him being banned from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok over 'toxic' comments against women, and being branded the 'emperor of cringe' after responding in a video smoking a cigar and boasting about its emissions.

He was also banned from Twitter but was recently allowed back on the site by Elon Musk and has been trolling Thunberg over her environmental activism, a move that backfired spectacularly.

Advertisement

He called Thunberg out - and shared a photo of himself filling up his Bugatti supercar, asking her to send him her email address so he could detail the 'enormous emissions' his gas-guzzling performance cars spewed out.

Tate Tweeted on Tuesday: 'Hello Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad-turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and its enormous emissions.'

Advertisement