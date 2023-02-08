An Irish radiographer who’s worked at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital for more than 50 years was one of three health workers from the Emerald Isle whose stories were showcased at an afternoon tea held by Luton Irish Forum.

Rosaleen Burke was joined by Betty Halfpenny and Roseanna Anderson who both came to the UK to be nurses.

Luton Irish Forum celebrated their achievements by hosting its seventh annual afternoon tea at South Beds Golf Club on St Brigid’s Day (February 1) – Lá Fhéile Bríde 2023.

Professor Louise Ryan and Grainne McPolin with Betty Halfpenny, Roseanna Anderson and Rosaleen Burke

The event was opened by Orla McBreen, head of foreign policy at the Irish Embassy in London.

More than 90 guests enjoyed a quartet of guest speakers including Professor Louise Ryan and Grainne McPolin who are working on an oral history of Irish nurses for the London Metropolitan Archive; Dr Mary Tilki, founder of the Cuimhne (memory) project to help those with dementia; and sickle cell care pioneer Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

Luton MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins were among the guests of honour.

Traditional Irish music was played by talented trio Inis Eire.

Some of the guests at LIF's seventh afternoon tea event celebrating Irish women in the NHS

LIF spokesperson Elleesa Rushby said: “It’s been an honour to capture these inspirational stories of resilience, humour and achievement and to give these the ladies the recognition they deserve.”

She added: “Many of the attendees come year on year and it was great to see so many familiar faces.”