Luton is set to receive £1.5million of cummunity funding – and the town’s MPs want to hear how you think it should be spent.

The cash comes as part of the Pride in Place Impact Funding – a new government strategy to put people at the heart of decision-making about how to improve their communities.

Residents will shape how this funding is targeted to ensure it is spent on visible improvements that really matter to them – bringing people together, improving health and wellbeing, and strengthening our communities.

Labour MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen have launched a survey to hear what you think should be done with the cash – whether it’s enhancing public parks, refurbishing community venues, or revitalising high streets.

Results of the survey and recommendations for improvement will be fed back to Luton Council, which will oversee the delivery of projects across the town.

Rachel Hopkins, Labour MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said: “I’m delighted that we have secured £1.5 million in community funding for Luton, and that the power to decide how this is spent is rightfully in the hands of local residents, who know our town best.

“Across Luton there are community facilities requiring upgrades, green spaces that could be transformed, and local shopping areas to improve. With this new funding, targeted to meet local priorities, I want people in all our communities to see the benefits and feel a restored sense of pride in our town.”

Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North, said: “Towns like ours have felt the sharp end of decades of cuts, leaving many public spaces and high streets not as loved as they should be. This £1.5million funding is hugely welcome to reverse this trend, showing this Labour government cares about Luton.

“Local people know their neighbourhoods the best – which is why it’s so important we get as many Luton residents as possible to fill out this survey. Local people must be able to decide where to put these crucial funds.”

To have your say on how to spend Luton’s £1.5 million Pride in Place Impact Funding go online and fill in the survey.