Luton jeweller joins prostate cancer campaign with limited edition Rotary watch

A Luton jeweller has joined the fight against Prostate Cancer this month by partnering exclusively with Rotary Watches.

For a limited time only, customers to the F.Hinds store will be able to see Rotary Watches’ Limited Edition 1IN4 timepiece. For each one sold, F.Hinds will match Rotary’s donation of 10% plus VAT to the charity.

Martin Preston, Watch Buyer for F.Hinds, said: “The 1IN4 is a stunning piece of craftmanship and a real treasure for any owner to hold, and to be supporting Prostate Cancer UK makes this an even more special collaboration.”

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Black men face a higher risk of prostate cancer, with one in four diagnosed in their lifetime. Rotary Watches has designed the Limited Edition 1IN4 watch in collaboration with property expert, writer and TV presenter Kunle Barker.

Kunle’s father, Pedro, is currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Kunle says: “Since my dad’s diagnosis, I no longer take my health for granted. I also now want to make more men aware of their health and risks of prostate cancer, and encourage them to see their GP if they have any worries or concerns about the disease. Catching prostate cancer early will only benefit you in the long run.”

Nicola Tallett, Director of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement, at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and we want a future where lives aren’t limited by it.”

