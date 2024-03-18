Luton junior school celebrates landmark 50th anniversary with time-capsule and fun activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A school in Luton is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some special events for students and staff.

Southfield Junior School officially opened its doors on March 7, 1974, and Southfield Primary Academy is commemorating the occasion with a year's worth of fun activities. The academy began the celebrations with a silver birch tree planting and time capsule ceremony, with deputy mayor Zanib Raja and Luton North MP Sarah Owen in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Owen said: “The wonderful children and team kicked off the celebrations with an eye firmly on the future by planting a tree and burying a time capsule filled with Southfield goodies. The letters inside were beautifully written and I am sure the students of the future will enjoy reading what today’s have been up to.

Southfield Primary Academy is celebrating its 50th anniversary - with visitors including MP Sarah Owen and deputy mayor Zanib Raja

“It was so exciting to be part of this special day and think ahead to the next 50 years for these bright students and young people across Luton North. A huge thank you and well done to everyone at Southfield for putting together such a special event.”

Cllr Raja added: “We filled the time capsule with letters to the future children written by the pupils, along with photos, school jumpers, achievement badges, and sprinkled seeds on top for plants to grow. I am proud of the legacy of excellence that Southfield Primary Academy represents."

The time capsule will be uncovered on the school’s 100th anniversary in 2074.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a speech to the school, headteacher Sarah Baldwin said: “I have been a proud part of Southfield’s history for nearly 18 years and I couldn’t be prouder to be the headteacher that gets to celebrate 50 years of such a special school community.

“In that time, I have seen Southfield go from an infant and nursery school and separate junior school, to a combined primary school, to the even greater and united primary academy that we are lucky to experience today.”

Mrs Baldwin, who has been the headteacher at Southfield Primary Academy for nearly three years, said that it was an ‘emotional’ event for the staff. She said: “Seeing the whole school community together outside the front of the school to mark the occasion was wonderful, the sun even came out for the last part of the afternoon!

"The children were excited to write letters to the children of the future, they carefully considered what school is like today and how that may be surprising to children 50 years into the future. They have come up with all sorts of ideas, perhaps they wouldn't be handwriting at all but typing everything, perhaps sports like football wouldn't be played on a field anymore and it would become virtual instead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school is also planning a ‘Golden Fun Day’ for the pupils, a Golden Summer Fair, and a commemorative mosaic created by the children as a celebration for staff past and present. Mrs Baldwin continued: “The children are definitely excited about the events still to come and have been voting for their favourite lunch and that is coming up soon.