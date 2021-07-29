Luton lad scoops £30,000 Mercedes from £1.50 ticket
A Luton lad has scooped a top-of-the-range Mercedes worth more than £30,000 in online competition BOTB.
Saifur Rahman was having a ‘boring day’ when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up at his house to let him know he’d scooped the Mercedes A250 AMG in the firm’s weekly midweek competition.
And all with a £1.50 ticket!
“I knew who Christian was as soon as I opened the front door,” Saifur laughed. “I’ve been playing BOTB for a few months now and I always watch the winner’s videos.”
The 24-year-old, who’s currently working as a Covid-19 tester, said the win was ‘perfect timing’ after his old car was written off following an engine failure last year.
“I’ve been sharing a car with my parents for the past few months which has been very annoying,” he explained. “I’ve been saving up to get myself my own car again so to win a Mercedes is just a dream come true.”
Saifur added that he’s the ‘designated driver’ among his group of friends so he needs a nice car to drive around in.
The Mercedes A250 AMG Line that Saifur has won boasts a 221bhp i4 Turbo engine.
BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have bagged £15,000 cash, a holiday to Las Vegas and a gaming tech bundle.
The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £42m-worth of cars so far.
BOTB’s Christian, who surprises winners every week, was thrilled to give Saifur the good news: “A huge congratulations to Saifur. As his friendship group’s designated driver, I’m sure they’re going to be a happy bunch being driven around in this beauty!”